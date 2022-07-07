COVID-19 vaccine center at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall closes indefinitely

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) cited an "unexpected funding change" for closing the center. VDH anticipates reopening once new funding is found.

NORFOLK, Va. — The COVID-19 vaccination center at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall is closing indefinitely due to an "unexpected funding change," the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday.

Because of the funding change, the department paused its Pharmacy Precision Clinic (PPC) program, which provides financial support to participating pharmacies that provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in partnership with local health districts.

The closure takes effect immediately, and the center will stay closed as VDH works to get an alternative source of funding. VDH said it anticipates resuming community vaccinations at the center once a funding source is found.

The center at Military Circle Mall was open twice a week for people to get their initial COVID-19 vaccine shots, as well as booster shots. It was originally open several days a week, but VDH scaled it back in April as demand for vaccines declined.