NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- 'Crab a Bite' for a set price during Downtown Norfolk's Restaurant Week!
Twenty-seven restaurants are participating in the week-long event. Depending on the restaurant, patrons can have multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch and brunch options for $12.
When the event first started only 7 restaurants participated.
Reservations are highly recommended for restaurant week.
Participating restaurants:
- 219 An American Bistro
- 456 Fish
- The Barrel Room
- Big Easy Oyster Bar / Norfolk Seafood Co.
- Brick Anchor Brew-House
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Freemason Abbey
- Gershwin's
- Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Grain
- Hair of the Dog
- Hell's Kitchen
- Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint
- Leone's
- Monastery Restaurant
- Omar's Carriage House
- Saffron Indian Bistro
- Saint Germain
- Saltine
- Shula's 347 Grill
- Spirit of Norfolk
- Stripers Waterside
- Texas de Brazil
- Todd Jurich's Bistro
- Varia
- Vintage Kitchen
- Voila!
To learn more about downtown Norfolk's restaurant week, click here.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.
© 2018 WVEC