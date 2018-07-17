NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- 'Crab a Bite' for a set price during Downtown Norfolk's Restaurant Week!

Twenty-seven restaurants are participating in the week-long event. Depending on the restaurant, patrons can have multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch and brunch options for $12.

When the event first started only 7 restaurants participated.

Reservations are highly recommended for restaurant week.

Participating restaurants:

219 An American Bistro

456 Fish

The Barrel Room

Big Easy Oyster Bar / Norfolk Seafood Co.

Brick Anchor Brew-House

California Pizza Kitchen

Freemason Abbey

Gershwin's

Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Grain

Hair of the Dog

Hell's Kitchen

Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint

Leone's

Monastery Restaurant

Omar's Carriage House

Saffron Indian Bistro

Saint Germain

Saltine

Shula's 347 Grill

Spirit of Norfolk

Stripers Waterside

Texas de Brazil

Todd Jurich's Bistro

Varia

Vintage Kitchen

Voila!

To learn more about downtown Norfolk's restaurant week, click here.

