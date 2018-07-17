NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- 'Crab a Bite' for a set price during Downtown Norfolk's Restaurant Week!

Twenty-seven restaurants are participating in the week-long event. Depending on the restaurant, patrons can have multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch and brunch options for $12.

When the event first started only 7 restaurants participated.

Reservations are highly recommended for restaurant week.

Participating restaurants:

  • 219 An American Bistro
  • 456 Fish
  • The Barrel Room
  • Big Easy Oyster Bar / Norfolk Seafood Co.
  • Brick Anchor Brew-House
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • Freemason Abbey
  • Gershwin's
  • Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant
  • Grain
  • Hair of the Dog
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint
  • Leone's
  • Monastery Restaurant
  • Omar's Carriage House
  • Saffron Indian Bistro
  • Saint Germain
  • Saltine
  • Shula's 347 Grill
  • Spirit of Norfolk
  • Stripers Waterside
  • Texas de Brazil
  • Todd Jurich's Bistro
  • Varia
  • Vintage Kitchen
  • Voila!

To learn more about downtown Norfolk's restaurant week, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC