Crane falls in water near Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A construction crane fell into the water next to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the HRBT told reporter Bethany Reese it "walked off" the barge. The operator is okay, and there's reportedly no damage to anyone or anything but the crane.

The spokesperson said drivers may see the equipment in the water, but not to worry.

The crane is part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project, which aims to widen the bridge-tunnel from two to four lanes in each direction by 2025.