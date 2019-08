NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to an attic fire Wednesday morning.

The call of a fire at a home in West 30th Street came in after 8 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to have started in the home's attic.

The house was empty and appeared to be under renovation, officials said.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.