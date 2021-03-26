Crews battle high-rise fire at Icon building in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk crews battled a fire at the high-rise Icon building in downtown Norfolk early Friday morning.
The fire could be seen from the 13News Now Skyview camera around 2:30 a.m.
The building has residential apartments, but the fire was located at the rooftop clubhouse. As of 5:50 a.m., it appears Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews have been able to put out the fire.
Viewer Edwin Wells shared a photo showing large flames coming from the rooftop clubhouse of the high-rise apartment building.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials have released few details about the fire or if anyone was evacuated or injured.
The building is located at 321 E Main St.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.