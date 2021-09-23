Crews battle house fire on Philpotts Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews are investigating a fire that broke out late Wednesday night by Tidewater Drive.
Dispatch said they got a call Wednesday, Sept. 23 just after 11 p.m. about a house fire that happened in 800 block of Philpotts Road.
According to police, the house was vacant when the incident occurred so no one was injured.
It's the same street where another house fire occurred on Sept. 17. One resident was there when that fire broke out and Red Cross helped them to find living arrangements.
Officials have not provided any other information at this time.