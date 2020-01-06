Crews battle vacant house fire in Norfolk

No one was hurt fighting the fire on Redgate Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a vacant Norfolk home on Sunday night.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of Redgate Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of smoke in the area. Arriving firefighters found a vacant home on that street block on fire.

The call was upgraded to a working fire and more units were called to battle it.

Firefighters said they brought the fire under control at 10:45. No one was hurt.