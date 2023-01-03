Crews investigate fire at Norfolk apartment building

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes and kept the fire contained to one apartment unit.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on East Liberty Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment on the second floor just after 4:45 p.m.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes and kept the fire contained to one apartment unit.

Officials said no one was hurt, but an unknown number of residents will be displaced because of the fire.