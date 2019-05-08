NORFOLK, Va. — Crews recovered the body of a boater who disappeared off of Willoughby Spit Sunday.

The recovery came Monday, a day after the Norfolk Police Department tweeted there was a report of a possible drowning in the 9700 block of 8th View Street around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The report came around the time when severe storm swept through the Hampton Roads region.

A number of agencies responded to the area, including the United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Norfolk-Fire Rescue, and the Norfolk Police Harbor Patrol.

RELATED: Severe storms knock out power to thousands in Hampton Roads

The Coast Guard said two kayakers saw a man swim away from a disabled boat, but after struggling in the water, did not resurface.

One of those kayakers was John Vesterman, who said when he saw the man struggling in the water, he grabbed his kayak and life preservers and went out to help.

“I got a kayak to go out and help the guy and I took a couple life vests with me. And he was yelling while I was on my way, I could hear him yelling, 'Help me!' and 'Please hurry!'” said Vesterman.

Vesterman said he threw life vests the struggling swimmer, but the man was too tired to grasp onto them.

“Probably landed an arm’s length and a half away from him. But he was exhausted, he was drowning,” said Vesterman. “He went right under and I started pounding on top of the water. I don’t know what I was thinking, thinking he would hear it and come to that. But he didn’t come back up,” said Vesterman.

Neighbors in Ocean View have been on edge since first responders showed up.

”It’s surprising that’s for sure,” said Willoughby Spit resident Earl Bogda. “It’s shocking to see all of the cop cars, fire trucks, and stuff.”

The Coast Guard described the missing boater as a man in his 50s, without a life jacket. Coast Guard search and rescue crews worked through the night to try and find him.

Late Monday morning, the Coast Guard said efforts turned to recovery. Around 1:30 p.m. crews found the boater's body near the Willoughby boat ramp near 13th View Street.

Police said they would release his name after they notified his family members.