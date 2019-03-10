NORFOLK, Virginia — Two natural gas leaks erupted on opposite sides of Norfolk on Thursday that crews worked to repair.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted that the leaks happened as a result of construction work.

Pleasant Avenue and 22nd Bay Street has traffic blocked from Shore Drive to 21st Bay Street.

Crews were able to secure a leak in the 7660 block of Maury Avenue in Ghent, but units are still on scene making repairs.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid both areas and take alternate routes.

No other details have been released at this time, including an estimated time for completion of repairs.