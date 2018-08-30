NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Willy Shipe could be anywhere right now.

“I traveled the country for three years,” said Shipe.

But Thursday, he finds himself in Norfolk sitting on a storefront ledge off of Colley Ave.

“I’ve got a gypsy soul,” said Shipe.

Shipe travels the country, exclusively by bicycle. It’s a no-rules kind of life that he started to get over depression and anxiety.

“When I’m traveling none of that is there,” said Shipe. “My music comes from the soul more.”

Playing music on the street is how he makes his money, and he doesn’t need a lot to get by.

“I want people to know that it’s normal to get out and want to do something,” said Shipe. “Life is terrifying, and you have to embrace it.”

Shipe’s next terrifying adventure will be biking across the country to California next month. The South Carolina native takes with him a coin and a twenty-sided die to make all of his major decisions. It’s the reason he ended up in Norfolk just by chance.

“If there’s a fork in the road it tells me which direction to take,” said Shipe.

It may not be the life for you, but Willy’s after the same thing most of us are.

“To find joy in life,” he said.

Shipe’s joy just happens to move at a slower pace.

