Public transit customers now required to wear proper face masks in HRT facilities

HRT customers must now wear formal face masks in order to receive services, which means no bandanas and no t-shirts as face coverings.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new COVID-19 safety protocols on Friday for public transit customers to follow.

Hampton Roads Transit passengers and other individuals needing service will be required to wear face masks that cover their mouth and nose on buses, light rail trains, ferries and in the transit centers.

“These new regulations are intended to help protect our operators and customers from the spread of the coronavirus,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT. “As we await further distribution of vaccines, let’s all work a bit harder to stop the spread.”

This means informal face coverings including bandanas, t-shirts and other materials will not be allowed, to enter HRT buildings.

HRT officials said the previous rules that were made during the mask shortages at the beginning of the pandemic, allowing customers to wear other informal face coverings to substitute medical masks are no longer permitted.

Additionally, the exemption policy created for individuals who are unable to wear a mask due to medical conditions has been updated. Those customers can call 757-222-6100 for information on how to apply.