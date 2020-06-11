Cyber-attack concerns behind Norfolk canceling virtual classes on Monday

Norfolk Public Schools' IT department disconnected the school division’s Internet connection to reduce the opportunity for any further suspicious activity.

NORFOLK, Va. — Worries about a potential cyber-attack forced Norfolk Public Schools to cancel virtual classes earlier this week.

The school district initially said that virtual classes were canceled Monday due to a "computer network outage" and that it would resume on Wednesday.

In a new statement, an NPS spokesperson clarified that the reason for the outage was that they recently got word from Microsoft recently about cyber-attacks in the region that could affect schools.

Then last Friday, they noticed unusual activity on their network. Their IT department disconnected everything just as a precaution, and canceled class on Monday as a result.

We're told no student or staff data was compromised.