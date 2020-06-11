Cyber-attack concerns behind Norfolk canceling virtual classes on Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — Worries about a potential cyber-attack forced Norfolk Public Schools to cancel virtual classes earlier this week.
The school district initially said that virtual classes were canceled Monday due to a "computer network outage" and that it would resume on Wednesday.
In a new statement, an NPS spokesperson clarified that the reason for the outage was that they recently got word from Microsoft recently about cyber-attacks in the region that could affect schools.
Then last Friday, they noticed unusual activity on their network. Their IT department disconnected everything just as a precaution, and canceled class on Monday as a result.
We're told no student or staff data was compromised.
According to the school district, they then began "the process of bringing our systems back online and verifying all of our data. In this process we prioritized services dedicated to student instruction (Zoom, Canvas, Google Classroom), so that classes could resume on Wednesday, November 4. Other systems will come online over the following week as we complete the full restoration and data verification process."