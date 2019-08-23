NORFOLK, Va. — The Daniel’s Blessing Annual Gala is coming to Norfolk on September 7.

The event will be held at Sheraton Waterside at 6 p.m.

Daniel’s Blessing is an organization that formed after the earthquake in Haiti nine years ago to benefit the Children of Haiti with their education needs.

The event is led by the founders of the organization, Candy and Everett Hayes. Two years ago, as part of Daniel’s Blessing Youth Advancement program, Powerful Pearls’ was formed to Educate, Equip and Encourage young ladies in the Hampton Roads area to become social leaders.

Daniel’s Blessing is raising funds this year to provide Electronic Readers for a school in Haiti, to support the Youth Advancement Program in Hampton Roads, and to provide two scholarships at the end of the school year to its graduates.

This year’s event will include a VIP Reception, Plated Dinner, Master of Ceremony Chance Wilson, Guest Speaker Jerry Holmes, Music by ‘The Strolling Silver Strings’ Norfolk Public Schools, Silent Auction, and Program Update with ending the night with music and dancing.

VIP tickets are $100, and general admission ticket prices are $75.

