NORFOLK, Va. — Friends of Beatrice Warren-Curtis came together Saturday in Norfolk to honor her.

Curtis was killed last week in a mass shooting out of Dayton, Ohio. In total, nine people were killed by a gunman in a busy nightlife district.

Friends released balloons to celebrate Curtis’s life. She lived in Hampton Roads and worked for Anthem.

Curtis was a Norfolk State University 2006 alumna.

Curtis’s best friend, Monica Brickhouse, was also killed in the shooting. Brickhouse had just moved from Virginia Beach to Dayton, according to friends.

Tonya Amos

Curtis was visiting Ohio when the shooting happened.

Her funeral was held in West Virginia at the same time as the vigil.

Curtis’s friends who couldn’t make it the funeral wanted to do something locally to remember her.

Curtis leaves behind a mother who lives in Isle of Wight County.

