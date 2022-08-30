DC-bound flights diverted to Norfolk due to weather-related ground stop

Two flights bound for airports in the Washington D.C. area were diverted to Norfolk International Airport due to severe weather.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two flights bound for airports in the Washington D.C. area were diverted to Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday afternoon due to severe weather.

13News Now's sister station WUSA9 reports ground stops were put in place at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Dulles International Airport, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

This affected United Airlines Flight 988, which was en route to Dulles from Frankfurt, Germany, and Southwest Airlines Flight 2443, which was heading to Baltimore from Jacksonville, Florida.

A spokesperson with United Airlines confirmed Flight 988 will continue to Dulles when weather conditions improve. A spokesperson with Southwest Airlines confirmed Flight 2443 arrived safely at its scheduled destination in Baltimore.