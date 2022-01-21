Virginia Beach man killed in crash near Wards Corner area of Norfolk

Norfolk Police said Joseph Brunson, Jr., 54, of Virginia Beach died in a crash after losing control of his car and hitting a parked vehicle.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police officers said a man died in a vehicle crash near the Wards Corner section of Norfolk Thursday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department was called to help someone who was injured in a car crash in the 500 block of Virginian Drive on Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

Officers said a driver, 54-year-old Joseph Brunson Jr., from Virginia Beach, lost control of his car and ran into a parked vehicle. He died from his injuries.

Police don't know yet what caused Brunson to lose control of the wheel.

The Norfolk Police Department's Traffic Fatality Unit is working on the investigation.