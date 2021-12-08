One killed, firefighter hospitalized after Norfolk house fire

Firefighters could say that someone died in the fire, but they haven't shared the person's name yet. A firefighter had to be treated for heat-related injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was killed in a house fire in the Fairmont Park area of Norfolk Thursday morning.

Officials at the scene told 13News Now the fire started sometime around 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Somme Ave.

For a while, flames were shooting through the roof of the house, which is just off Tidewater Drive.

Firefighters could say that someone died in the fire, but they haven't shared the person's name yet. They're still trying to notify his or her family.

One firefighter needed to be sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after helping put it out, for heat-related injuries. There wasn't initially any information about how bad the firefighter's injuries were.