NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The fight is on to keep Norfolk Southern in town. City leaders met with executives at the railroad Thursday. A complicated deal could move the railroad's Main Street headquarters to Atlanta.

“It would be devastating if they would leave Norfolk,” said State Senator Lionell Spruill, Senior.

Senator Spruill said the whole region needs to come together to make sure the Fortune 500 company stays where it’s at.

“Hopefully we can persuade them to say. Whatever can be worked out and whatever the problem can be we can work it out,” he said.

The company said in a statement in part quote, “Norfolk Southern is in the process of developing its next long-range plan. That effort is considering many courses of action, including the possibility of consolidating headquarters into a single location.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a senior state official said that Norfolk Southern is scouting Atlanta for a new headquarters.

“They are looking for the best place for travel, transportation, workforce, and their future,” said ODU economics professor Robert McNab.

McNab said if Norfolk Southern decides to leave, the company doesn’t just leave, the company does too.

McNab explained, “They’re skilled. They tend to be highly compensated. In other words, they make more. They are more involved in the community. They are more involved in helping shaping the region.”

13News Now did reach out to Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander to get his opinion about Norfolk Southern. He declined to comment on the issue.

