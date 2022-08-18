Investigation underway after inmate dies at Norfolk City Jail

The sheriff's office said after reviewing the surveillance footage, foul play is not suspected at this time.

NORFOLK, Va. — A death investigation is underway after deputies found an inmate dead at Norfolk City Jail Thursday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, a male inmate was found unresponsive when deputies were delivering dinner to cells just after 4:30 p.m.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving measures.

The sheriff's office said after reviewing the surveillance footage, foul play is not suspected.

The inmate will not be identified until next-of-kin is notified. Officials said he was taken to the jail on August 14 for failure to appear in court. He appeared in court on August 15 and was denied bond.