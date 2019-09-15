NORFOLK, Va. — Democratic Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Norfolk on Sunday.

Buttigieg helped kick off a canvass launch for Democratic House of Delegates candidate Phil Hernandez and Virginia State Senator Lynwood Lewis.

Buttigieg addressed a crowd of nearly 100 people at the candidates' headquarters in Norfolk.

“I’m so thankful to everybody who’s here for understanding what’s at stake right now. So many of the key decisions that shape our everyday lives are made in state legislatures,” Buttigieg said.

“So my main purpose here is to thank you and to keep that energy up through election day — because so much is on the line.”

RELATED: Buttigieg jabs Trump over no deal with China

RELATED: 2019 Virginia Primary: What you need to know

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.