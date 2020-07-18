x
Demonstrators gather at Norfolk State University for 'unity' walk

The NSUnity walk is organized by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in partnership with other area university student-athletes.

NORFOLK, Va. — Demonstrators will gather at Norfolk State University for the NSUnity walk on Saturday.

The walk is organized by NSU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in partnership with other area university student-athletes.

That event kicked off Saturday morning at Wilson Hall. The demonstrators will then march to the former site of the "Johnny Reb" statue in downtown Norfolk.

NSU athletes organized a racial justice rally a few weeks ago in Virginia Beach.

The idea was to use the athletes' platform to not only raise awareness but to also show that without a jersey on, they're just as vulnerable to injustice as anyone else.

