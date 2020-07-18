Demonstrators gather at Norfolk State University for 'unity' walk

NORFOLK, Va. — Demonstrators will gather at Norfolk State University for the NSUnity walk on Saturday.
The walk is organized by NSU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in partnership with other area university student-athletes.
That event kicked off Saturday morning at Wilson Hall. The demonstrators will then march to the former site of the "Johnny Reb" statue in downtown Norfolk.
The idea was to use the athletes' platform to not only raise awareness but to also show that without a jersey on, they're just as vulnerable to injustice as anyone else.