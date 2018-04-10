NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk detectives are searching for a Navy sailor who went missing Monday, officials said.

Deonte Void, 24, was last seen Monday at 11 a.m. checking out of a Holiday Inn Express on Military Highway.

Void's mother, Monica Williams, lives in Georgia and was contacted by Navy personnel when her son didn't show up to his ship USS Gunston Hall, PIO Daniel Hudson said.

The USS Gunston Hall left port this week.

Photos courtesy of family of Deonte Void

Hudson said detectives are actively looking into the cause of Void's disappearance and ask anyone with information to contact 757-664-7222.

