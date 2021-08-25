Developer updates plan for new apartments in Norfolk following community backlash

The Breeden Company added plans to build a community center in addition to new apartments at the former Poplar Hall Elementary School.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new development project caused backlash from a Norfolk community.

Virginia Beach-based, The Breeden Company hoped to build new apartments at the former Poplar Halls Elementary School.

Poplar Halls Civic League President Burrell Corbin said this school meant a lot to the community.

“Some of the older people have lived here for years and there are children and their grandchildren were going here,

Corbin said. "Now it’s no longer.”

It closed down just a few years ago. The Breeden Company originally had plans to build apartments at the former Poplar Halls Elementary School. Corbin said they were blindsided by the project.

"Council has been promising us, Poplar Hall, a recreation center or a multipurpose center,” Corbin said.

He said that wasn’t the plan until now. The Breeden Company proposed a new project including a 6,000-square-foot community center. In addition to the apartments, it will include new single-family homes and new small scale multifamily homes.

Corbin said although he's happy with the updated project, there are still issues that need to be addressed.



Neighbors worry the complex would increase traffic along the small street.

But the Breeden Company hopes this new design won't impact traffic along this road.

City leaders said in a statement they are "pleased Breeden Company has incorporated feedback from the community...The project will also enhance the existing trail network within the neighborhood and connect to Poplar Hall Park and the Tide Light Rail Station."

The proposed project is still in the early phases. The site must be rezoned and the project must be approved by Norfolk’s Architectural Review Board, Planning Commission and receive final approval from the Norfolk City Council.