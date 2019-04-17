NORFOLK, Va. — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond said a former Catholic school teacher has been arrested by Norfolk Police on child sexual abuse charges.

According to the diocese, Daniel M. Wolfe was a teacher for 11 years in the 1970s and early 1980s.

In a statement, the diocese said it received a complaint from an adult, saying Wolfe had sexually abused them when they were a minor. The alleged incidents happened between 1978 and 79, when the victim was a student at what was previously known Norfolk Catholic High School.

The diocese encouraged the person to report the allegation to Norfolk Police. The diocese also said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement during the investigation.

If you've been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or volunteer of the diocese, you're asked to report abuse directly to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 800-552-7096, and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 833-454-9064.

You can also call the 24-hour confidential Victim’s Assistance Reporting number at 877-887-9603 or email vac@richmonddiocese.org to report sexual abuse.