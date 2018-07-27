NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Recently, we have seen a lot of swim advisories posted along our beaches.

The advisories mean that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standards.

Specifically, scientists pay attention to the enterococci bacteria. They are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

Enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, but studies indicate their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

"We have 10 sites here in Norfolk from East Beach to about 13th View," said Angelo Del Parto, an environmental health specialist with the Virginia Department of Health.

Del Parto and his partner survey all sites each Monday, collecting the water samples and taking note of the action on the beach.

"I just look at how many birds might be floating around or what what people are doing on the beach because there might be a dog that jumps into there," Del Parto explained.

The collected water sample is then sent to a lab for examination.

Del Parto says bacteria levels tend to get higher after rain events, as the water runs off into the bay.

"After a rain event, you don't want to go swimming for about 24 hours," said Del Parto.

If bacteria levels are high, a swimming advisory notice will be posted on the beach entrance.

While that doesn't mean the water is closed off to swimmers, they should be mindful before going into the water.

© 2018 WVEC