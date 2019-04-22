NORFOLK, Va. — A disturbing video showing a Norfolk hotel clerk verbally attacking a guest is going viral on social media.

It happened at the Day's Inn hotel at Military Circle on Thursday.

Recording artist Joshua October was on the receiving end of the tirade, which he taped on his phone.

"Good old prison boy, here. Look at prison boy," the hotel clerk can be heard saying. "Look at that little f****** dumb** haircut he's got, looks like a f****** mop."

October, whose real name is Christopher Auger, said he and the hotel clerk started arguing over free yogurt that he took out of the guest breakfast room, after breakfast hours. The hotel clerk demanded he put it back. October refused.

The hotel clerk can be heard asking October: "You think you going to come in looking like, God, something came off a damn trash pile?"

October posted the video on Facebook and Instagram. Within hours, it had racked up thousands of views.

"You're going to go viral. You're going to lose your job," October told the clerk in the video.

The clerk responded: "I don't care. You think I'm worried about this job? Do you really think I care about this job?"

At another point in the video, the clerk is on the phone saying: "He ain't nothing to me. He's nothing, he's always been nothing, he'll always be nothing. Look at him. He has a g****** mop for a hair."

October said he decided to film the encounter because he believed "it was something that the public needed to see."

He told 13 News Now: "It was a pretty scary situation. My anxiety was kicking in."

October said the parent company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts reached out to him a day after he posted the video and offered an apology and a refund.

When they were reached for comment, Wyndham said in a statement: "Upon learning of this incident, we immediately reached out to the hotel's owner, who has since informed us that the individual in question is no longer an employee of the hotel. We extend our sincere apologies to this guest, who will be receiving a full refund from the hotel along with additional compensation as a goodwill gesture on behalf of the brand."

Management at the Day's Inn declined to be interviewed but confirmed the hotel clerk has been fired and October has been refunded.

"This is something that I've dealt with multiple times but to this extent, this level, I have never dealt with this," October said. "This was the icing on the cake and I'd had enough of it."

October said he hopes the experience teaches the clerk a lesson.

"Maybe he'll wake up and learn that I made a mistake, talking to that young man, maybe he'll change. Who knows," October said.