Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.

Firefighters and officials with Virginia Natural Gas are investigating, but it doesn't appear to be a gas leak of any type so far.