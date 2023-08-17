Dog rescued from Norfolk house fire

Firefighters found an unconscious dog in the home. They were able to rescue the dog and it is "now resting with no life-threatening injuries," fire officials said.

NORFOLK, Va. — A dog is recovering and no one is hurt after a fire in Norfolk Thursday evening.

Crews responded to a duplex in the 3200 block of Flanders Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. Crews found a fire in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters found an unconscious dog in the home. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog from the home and it is "now resting with no life-threatening injuries," according to the department.

Four people are being assisted by the Red Cross.