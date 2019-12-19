NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Botanical Gardens is going to the dogs this holiday season.

"Barks & Bulb" days give guests a chance to walk through the holiday lights with their four-legged friend. But it's only available on January 3rd and 4th.

The botanical gardens warns that the show might be stressful for some dogs because there may be a lot of people, especially children, and other dogs nearby.

Admission to "Barks and Bulbs" starts at 4 p.m. Entry and walk-up ticket sales end at 8 p.m. Barks and Bulbs tickets are not valid for daytime admission or before 4 p.m.

Daytime admission to the Garden is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with entry ending at 4 p.m. and requires the purchase of a general admission ticket or Garden membership.

There is an extra fee to bring in Fido. The botanical gardens is selling $3 tickets.

