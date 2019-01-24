NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy is working with federal workers who may be experiencing financial hardship during the partial government shutdown.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Harris said payments arrangements can be set up for any customer who needs assistance.

"We recognize the federal government shutdown may be placing an increased burden on some of our customers and want to work with them as much as we can," Harris said.

"There are a number of options available for Dominion Energy customers who may be facing financial hardship, including those affected by the federal government shutdown."

Those options include payments extensions, long-term payment plans, and bill payment assistance.

RELATED: Here's a list of resources for furloughed workers, Coast Guard members

Harris said the company also offers a budget billing program that "even out your bill throughout the year."

The program helps customers avoid high bills during the winter and summer months when homes are using more energy.

Harris said some customers may qualify for additional programs, including EnergyShare or governmental assistance through Virginia 2-1-1 or the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Customers can make arrangements through their online account at www.dominionenergy.com or contact at 866-366-4357.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.