NORFOLK, Va. — Doumar's Cones and Barbecue is going to be featured, again, on the show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' on the Food Network.

The restaurant posted on Facebook and said film crews were in the shop on Friday and again on Monday. They were filming for a "return-to-Doumar's' episode."

The air date for the episode has not been released yet.

Ten years ago, the show featured the home of the ''World's First Cone Machine'' in Norfolk, Virginia. Abe and Thad Doumar showed Guy Fieri around the kitchen and taught him how Dou’s famous waffle cones are made every day.

The show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is hosted by Guy Fieri. He takes a cross-country road trip to visit some of America's classic "greasy spoon" restaurants that have been doing it right for decades.

