Some Downtown Norfolk visitors undeterred despite recent violence

It has been one week since Norfolk police say 25-year-old Tyshawn Gray opened fire outside Legacy Restaurant & Lounge on Plume Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A week later, 13News Now's Dan Kennedy obtained new video showing what happened inside the business moments before the shots were fired.

This Friday night, our crews noticed Legacy operating with multiple security guards out front. In that area and in the rest of downtown, crowds were sporadic.

The latest incident marked a total of 15 people shot in the heart of Downtown Norfolk so far this year.

Several visitors and regular patrons said they are aware of the violence that has rocked the community.

“I think the problem it has is late at night and early in the morning, from what I recall," said Scott Boone, a Virginia Beach resident who expressed he still enjoys what Norfolk has to offer.

Business owner Duane Dinio of S’more Amore remarked no negative impact on foot traffic.

"I don’t believe so, for our particular business, as far as it affecting our traffic,” Dinio said.

Dinio's storefront is located inside Selden Market, which closes before sunset and attracts a lot of the tourist population during the daytime.

Several people said off-camera that they feel comfortable walking along Granby and surrounding streets, but some said they avoid downtown in the late-night hours.

On the heels of the quadruple shooting, City Manager Chip Filer issued the following message to establishments in the entertainment district.

“Operating downtown in Norfolk is a privilege," said Filer, who expects business owners to defend conditional-use permits and their operations.

A manager at Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant said he welcomes that move, adding that safety and security are a top priority for them.