Downtown Norfolk Council examines future of downtown in new study

Downtown Norfolk Council embarked on a study with Streetsense on how to attract more people to Downtown Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk leaders are trying to find the best ways to help retail businesses succeed.

Downtown Norfolk Council just finished a study on what brings customers to the area.

"Obviously, retail was changing nationally and internationally pre-COVID," Downtown Norfolk Council President Mary Miller said. "COVID sort of accelerated a number of trends a lot more people buying online and we really wanted to understand where we needed to go as a downtown moving forward."

Downtown Norfolk Council and Streetsense, a Maryland-based media company, embarked on a study viewing the downtown area's framework.

This four month study identified 18 strategies for the city to consider. It includes streetscape, having adequate parking and encouraging businesses to beautify its storefront. Streetsense said these are all things that will attract consumers to downtown.

Downtown Norfolk Council President Mary Miller said one recommendation looked at the future of outdoor dining.

"We should work on focusing on outdoor dining," Miller said. "Obviously there's the dining on the sidewalk. A lot of that was done pre-COVID and then the Streetery program that was put in place. Where does that go long-term?"

Streetsense also identified concerns within Downtown Norfolk. The study shows Downtown Norfolk has a high vacancy rate of 23% which is much higher than the national rate of 6.4%.

Streetsense added Downtown Norfolk has lots of competition too. The Norfolk Premium Outlets and other retail spaces within Hampton Roads could draw customers away.

Miller said you can't talk about downtown retail with mentioning the future of MacArthur Center. With many vacant space inside the mall, she said the city might have to consider other uses for open spaces.

"It's about a million square feet in retail," Miller said. "So, it's hard, I mean. It's going to have to transition to some other uses in addition to retail moving forward."