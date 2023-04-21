Downtown Norfolk businesses get boost from NATO Fest, Virginia International Tattoo crowds

Restaurant and store owners in the downtown corridor have kept busy the past couple of days, and they expect to stay that way through the weekend of festivities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of visitors from around the world and Hampton Roads locals are spending the weekend in Downtown Norfolk.

Events for Virginia International Tattoo and the Norfolk NATO Festival have begun, with the highly anticipated Parade of Nations happening Saturday morning.

The 26th Virginia International Tattoo puts a spotlight on civilian and military bands and performers at the Scope Arena.

"Everybody's here and it's all one big family," said Mike Graves, of Norfolk.

"I wouldn't miss it," said Mildred Graves, of Norfolk.

"We even got our tickets early so we can get really good seats," Mike added.

The theme of this year's Virginia International Tattoo is "A Salute to Military Families." It's a kind of tribute near and dear to Mike, who has served in the Navy and Marine Corps, as well as Mildred who is active-duty.

"People don't realize that everybody that's associated with the military has served in the military one way or the other," Mildred told 13News Now.

The Tattoo performance on Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday will be at 2:30 p.m.

At Scope Plaza, Tattoo eventgoers are also supporting local businesses, like Granby Bistro & Deli.

"This week is the busiest week of the year for us," said Adel Hajez, owner of Granby Bistro & Deli. "People are going to the store, being here as well, and doing catering for the VIP tents."

Events for the 70th Norfolk NATO Festival are also drawing people downtown.

"It's outstanding that they're still doing it," said Pete Freda, owner of Granby Street Pizza.

He along with other businesses are preparing for Saturday's crowds from NATO Fest Parade of Nations.

"We actually open afterward, but we get a lot of business from it, just a lot of people downtown and it lasts all day long," said Freda.

The parade route begins by Waterside and ends in the middle of Granby Street, where it crosses with Freemason. It will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m.

There is also an International Village taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Town Point Park following the parade.

A Norfolk Police Department spokesman also told 13News Now there is a "robust" and "layered" security plan in place for NATO Festival weekend.

He said people can expect to see officers out and about, but others may be hidden in plain slight.