Norfolk business owners eager for another Mighty Dream Forum in 2023

Anticipation for a forum next year builds, as officials crunch the numbers of the three-day event's economic impact.

NORFOLK, Va. — Coming on the heels of Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum, business owners in Norfolk are taking time to reflect.

Some participated as spectators and caterers. Others prepared to serve from their storefronts, anticipating increased foot traffic in the downtown area.

While the forum's economic impact is still unclear, 13News Now spoke with people hopeful for an event next year.

In the meantime, deconstruction of pop-up tents in Downtown Norfolk and the NEON District signals the end of the three-day-long forum.

"Even though it was in the middle of the week, I think the draw was that it was a new event and a purposeful event, as well," said Duane Dinio, owner of S'mores Amore. He and fellow entrepreneurs took part in Mighty Dream's Nightcap Network.

"It was a great chance for us to put our names out there and to give people, no pun intended, a taste of the Selden Market here in Downtown Norfolk," Dinio said.

Careyann Weinberg, who oversees Selden Market, said the Nightcap Network event drew about 1,000 people Wednesday night.

"We definitely had a little boost to our general traffic in our day-to-day. There was a much bigger boost during our event," Weinberg said.

"I think there are a lot of businesses now that are on the map," said Brittney Mayes, founder and designer of handmade modern jewelry brand Polished Concrete.

Mayes valued the opportunity to gain new clientele, while Mighty Dream was in town.

"It was not just necessarily the amount of sales, but more so, 'Are they going to come back?' Now that they see your product and see what you offer, is it engaging for them to want to come back? And I think that box was definitely checked," she said.

On the Granby Street corridor, 13News Now spoke with several business owners who did not want to go on camera. They said it was surprisingly slow at their storefronts during the forum.

Still, anticipation builds up in hopes of a Mighty Dream Forum 2023.

"And see how it can grow, how it can change, how it can morph," Weinberg said.

Moreover, Mayes and Dinio echoed sentiments of looking forward to seeing another installment of the forum.

As far as details when it comes to economic impact on the city, a Norfolk city spokesperson told 13News Now that the nonprofit Visit Norfolk should be compiling that data. It is unclear when those numbers will be released.