Dozens line up for Eviction Prevention Resource Clinic in Norfolk

It's designed to help families who've fallen behind on their rent or utility bills.

Norfolk resident Gina Doxie moved back to the area four months ago, and now she and her family are in a tough spot: they fell behind on rent.

“My landlord, I haven’t been in touch with him," Doxie said. "So he ended up putting an eviction out on us.”

It’s a problem a lot of families are facing, and the pandemic has only made it harder for a lot of people.

“My husband recently lost his job so he’s at home," Doxie said. "I’m just now going back to work. But we’ve got six kids, five at home. So it’s hard. It’s hard.”

She was among dozens of other people lined up outside Norfolk’s Attucks Theater for an Eviction Prevention Resource Clinic, hosted by Norfolk’s Department of Neighborhood Services. It’s designed to connect residents with legal and financial aid to help families get caught up on rent and utility bills.

Assistant Director for Neighborhood Services Kimberly Pierce said more people are relying on government assistance to pay their rent and utilities.

“Yes, we have seen a definite increase in the number of people applying for assistance, and we are working through those individuals," Pierce said. "Today’s clinic is separate and apart from what we’ve received so far, so this is 125 or more additional households that we will be able to assist.”

Neighborhood Services Program Manager Aarian Daniels said city staff, along with representatives from Legal Aid and the Virginia Poverty Law Center, were available to help residents.

“We’re just glad that we’re able to service and help the residents here in the city with services that are needed due to the pandemic and what it’s caused for everyone," Daniels said. "We’re just glad that we’re able to help.”

Doxie said she appreciates that the city is doing this. She hopes it will help get her back on track and help her family avoid eviction.

“Where do you go? Hotel stay? To a family? You never know," Doxie said. "You don’t even want to face the possibilities.”

If you need help but you missed today’s clinic, the city is planning another one in January.