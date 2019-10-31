NORFOLK, Va. — The Port of Virginia announced that a new project to widen and deepen the port has begun, nearly two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule.

The Port said its channels will be dredged to 55 feet and widened in select areas.

When the dredging is complete in 2024, the Port of Virginia will become the deepest port along the East Coast of the United States.

Earlier in the week, the EPA approved the use of an offshore site for placement of dredge material, which allowed the project to proceed.

"This project and all other improvements we are making at the terminals tells the ocean carriers, 'We are ready for your big ships,'" CEO and executive director John F. Reinhart said in a news release.

