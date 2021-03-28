Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt after shooting near Interstate 64-264 interchange in Norfolk

Virginia State police troopers said the driver and three passengers were near the interchange when someone fired at them. Two passengers weren't hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police said it was trying to find a car that was involved in an interstate shooting that left a driver dead and one of his three passengers with critical injuries.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday near the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at westbound Interstate 64.

Four people were in a car when someone started shooting at them. The driver was hit by the gunfire. The car ran off the road and hit a Jersey wall. A passenger in the backseat also was hit by gunfire.

Medics took the driver to Sentara Leigh Hospital where he died. The passenger who was hit went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The other passengers weren't hurt.