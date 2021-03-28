Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt after shooting near Interstate 64-264 interchange in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police said it was trying to find a car that was involved in an interstate shooting that left a driver dead and one of his three passengers with critical injuries.
Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday near the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at westbound Interstate 64.
Four people were in a car when someone started shooting at them. The driver was hit by the gunfire. The car ran off the road and hit a Jersey wall. A passenger in the backseat also was hit by gunfire.
Medics took the driver to Sentara Leigh Hospital where he died. The passenger who was hit went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The other passengers weren't hurt.
Anaya said troopers were asking anyone who was in the area of the 264-64 interchange Saturday around 2:40 a.m. who may have seen anything related to the shooting including the vehicle from which the gunfire came to contact them at (757) 424-6800 or by emailing them.