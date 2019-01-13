NORFOLK, Va. — A 27-year-old woman was killed when her car hit a jersey wall head-on after hitting a minivan Sunday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred around 7:59 a.m. on Interstate 64 west, east of Military Highway.

The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was "traveling westbound at a high rate of speed," when she lost control and hit a 2014 Toyota Sienna.

The Cruze ended up hitting a jersey wall head-on, PIO Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Stephanie D. Jefferson was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she died from her injuries, Anaya said.

Jefferson, of Norfolk, was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anaya said speed was a factor.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna, Antonio Branairos, 45, was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

