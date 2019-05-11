NORFOLK, Va. — Duck Donuts announced on Tuesday that a grand opening for the newest Hampton Roads franchise in Norfolk is set for Saturday, November 9.

The event at the new location at The Shops, at Lake Wright at 1541 Premium Outlets Boulevard Suite 160, will kick off at 8 a.m. The franchise is owned by Chris and Jill Torio, who are also the owners of the popular Chesapeake location.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second Duck Donuts location and our first in Norfolk, the city home to the largest Naval Port in the world,” said Chris Torio. “Similar to our Chesapeake store, we plan to integrate ourselves in the community, participating in several charitable events, in-store fundraisers for non-profits and schools, and offer military discounts.”

The 1,200 square foot retail store has Duck Donut's beach theme and indoor counter seating.

On top of donuts, the Norfolk location also serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends including the Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf, espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, new menu items including frozen beverages and milkshakes, select retail items and more.

Donuts at the Norfolk location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week, Sunday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

