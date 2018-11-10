Educational Services of Hampton Roads, Inc.’s 3rd Annual Public Education Conference will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 1401 Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk.

The conference will highlight issues facing public schools and to equip parents, teachers, administrators and the community with solutions that will help them better serve students' needs.

The cost is $25 per person.

A registration fee for the first 100 parents is waived but registration is required.

For more information, contact Dr. Tyrone Davis at 757-409-9044.

© 2018 WVEC