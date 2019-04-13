NORFOLK, Va. — The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation is hosting pop-up events and activities along its 10.5-mile trail in celebration of "Opening Day for Trails" Saturday.

The 7th annual national event kicks off the trail season.

Check out the schedule of events:

9 a.m.—Kickoff at Plum Point Park with community partners Sentara Healthcare, ODU Recreation & Wellness, Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Ghent Chiropractic and coffee from Town Center Cold Pressed Roastery

9:15 a.m.—Workout warm-up session hosted by CrossFit 757

9 a.m. to noon—Bike Learning Lab hosted by Old Dominion University’s Outdoor Adventure Program

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.—Body Mechanics Workshop hosted by Sentara Therapy Centers

10 a.m.—Rooftop yoga class with Bhav Brigade Hampton Roads at The Roebuck. This donation-based class will benefit the ERT Foundation.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.—Enjoy free admission all day at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.—Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space's Challenge Course at Lambert's Point Community Center, Jeff Robertson Park and Fergis Tennis Courts

11 a.m.—Easter Egg Hunt at Larchmont Public Library

11 a.m.—Sign up to be a River Star Home with the Elizabeth River Project at its wetlands restoration site at Larchmont Library

Noon—Free glassblowing demos at Chrysler Museum Glass Studio

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.—Brews by Bike Brewery Tour with Social Cycling Norfolk - first stop Benchtop Brewing Company

2 p.m.—Free gallery chats The Chrysler Museum of Art

For more information, visit www.elizabethrivertrail.org.