NORFOLK, Va. — A training drill is planned on the Eastern Virginia Medical Center campus Saturday, May 4.

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Sentara are participating in the drill to test their "joint, campus-wide response to a mass casualty event," according to a news release.

The training drill begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon.

The surrounding Colley Avenue community and the medical center campus may see or hear the activities, sirens, and lights of drill participants.

All city roadways will be open during the exercise, and all services will be fully operational during the training exercise.

A news release reiterates that this is only a drill. There is no cause for alarm.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.