RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that enrollment for the 2020 Toll Relief Program will take place from December 2 to February 15, 2020.

The relief will start for drivers on March 1, 2020.

The program is designed to help ease the financial burden of tolls has distributed approximately $1.3 million in toll relief to qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents who travel regularly through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

Applicants for the program must bring proof of income and residency in person to the E-ZPass Customer Service Center in either Norfolk or Portsmouth.

To qualify for Toll Relief, participants must:

Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth

One of the following is required for proof of residency: Driver’s license Utility, telephone or cable bill Checking or savings account statement Property tax bill Mortgage or proof of homeownership Rental contract Military documentation confirming residency

Earn $30,000 or less per year One of the following is required for proof of income: W-2 1099-MISC One month of pay stubs IRS 1040 Employer’s statement Self-declaration of no income

Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account

Once a participant’s Virginia E-ZPass records eight or more trips through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels during a calendar month, a 75-cent refund is credited to his or her Virginia E-ZPass account for each trip.

VDOT said there is no limit on the number of discounted trips in a calendar month. Current participants must re-enroll to receive 2020 Toll Relief Program benefits.

Elizabeth River Crossings, operators of the Downtown and Midtown tunnels, is providing the Commonwealth $500,000 a year for 10 years to help offset the cost of tolls on those users most financially stressed. The 2020 Toll Relief Program marks the fourth year.

For more information on Toll Relief click here or call 855-530-5506.