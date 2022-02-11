Everything you need to know about WinterFest on the Wisconsin this year

13News Now is a proud sponsor of this event.

NORFOLK, Va.



Holiday cheer is here!

Nauticus' WinterFest on the Wisconsin is back for the holiday season in downtown Norfolk from November 9 through January 1.

You can explore thousands of twinkling lights and even get a chance to meet the Grinch or Santa Claus himself.

New additions this year include the Mistletoe Marina, which is full of festively decorated sailboats with tasty treats and entertainment, and the 'Elf Door Discovery' scavenger hunt.

It's a whole new level of interactivity and magic for all ages! Adventure through the trails and make memories to last a lifetime.

Check out our 13News Now 24/7 livestream of the USS Battleship Wisconsin all decked out in holiday lights:

