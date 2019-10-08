NORFOLK, Va. — More than 250 Eastern Virginia Medical School students spent Saturday giving back.

The students participated in the medical school's annual Community Impact Day.

EVMS said new students spent several hours at six different locations across Hampton Roads cleaning classrooms, organizing supplies, assembling boxes of food, restocking shelves, planting gardens and landscaping.

They visited Hunton YMCA, For Kids, Inc., Eggleston Garden Center, Park Place School, Operation Blessing, and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore.

The event is a collaboration between the organizations and EVMS M. Foscue Brock Institute for Community and Global Health.

“EVMS is committed to improving the health of our community,” Cynthia Romero, Director of the Brock Institute, said. “We aim to address the most vulnerable and create an environment that is filled with opportunity to be healthier and for advanced education.”

The day gives students an opportunity to get to know the community they will be serving and the challenges their future patients may face.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.