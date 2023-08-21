Facade grants aim to boost business outside of Downtown Norfolk

The city of Norfolk wants to improve up-and-coming corridors outside of downtown by offering façade grants.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Looking the part is sometimes half the battle.

In Norfolk, business often depends on how inviting, or clean, a storefront is on the outside.

That’s why property owners are getting some help from the city to develop areas on the cusp of something great.

They want to improve up-and-coming corridors outside of downtown by offering incentives in the form of façade grants.

It’s all part of the Commercial Corridor Program launched in the fall of 2022.

Their first focus area is the 35th Street and Riverview corridors, where businesses like MJ’s Tavern and Blanca Food & Wine have helped spark a revitalization. Plans are also in the works to restore the iconic Riverview Theaters a block away.

But the city is hoping the grant funds can help with some of the vacancies still plaguing the area.

Property owners and tenants can apply for $50,000 and $25,000 grants that will go toward architectural improvements, new awnings, murals and heating and cooling systems.

The grant also comes with a 10% match from the city and an execution agreement that improvements will be finished within one year to expedite the beautification of the area.

In Riverview, a new sign has welcomed people into the growing corridor for years now. The city is just hoping a brush-up and new business makes it a place to park and enjoy, rather than just pass through.