"A dangerous situation" | False active shooter calls, or 'swatting', are on the rise across the country. The consequences, and what else to know.

As students head back to school, Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney breaks down the ramifications for placing a fake call for response

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A new report published by the Educators School Safety Network found a rise in false calls, or "swatting", at schools across the United States.

The report, which looks at the 2022-23 academic school year, found at least 446 cases of false calls of an active shooter inside a school. "Swatting" calls account for 68% of the total violent incidents tracked by the report.

“It's a resource problem. It’s incredibly expensive and time intensive for first responders to get out where they’re not needed," Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi told 13News Now.

Since 2018, the report said those "swatting" cases are up more than 500%, with less than 70 recorded that year.

The data set does not count false social media or bomb threats, either.

"Especially if the false call, or 'swatting,' deals with allegation of violence where the police are going. It means police can show up armed. It's a violent situation, and when you have those ingredients it creates a dangerous situation," Fatehi said.

Virginia’s false reporting statute allows prosecutors like Fatehi to hold callers accountable.

Virginia code stipulates the intentional creation of a false report to law enforcement could result in a misdemeanor charge. A later revised version of the code expands the law so that offenders who cause injury or death while carrying out a false call may be subject to a felony level charge.

Monday morning, days before Hampton Roads school divisions go back to school, the FBI Norfolk office tweeted out the dangers of hoax emergency calls, citing that violations could be a federal crime.

School has already begun for some students, and others aren't far behind. Now is a good time to remind kids that making a hoax threat is a crime, and can have devastating consequences—both for the public and for the perpetrators. To learn more: https://t.co/vaCy0bLshH pic.twitter.com/r3kpzCT7iK — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) August 21, 2023

The report also found spikes of “false” school calls occurred in September and February of last year.