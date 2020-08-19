Families rally around Norfolk crash victims

The families of Christi Bastion and Melissa Bencosme say the two roommates were trapped inside their car for three hours as first responders worked to rescue them.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two women seriously injured in a crash last Monday on Northhampton Boulevard have a long road of recovery ahead.

The crash happened right by the Norfolk Premium Outlets, and it involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

The families of Christi Bastion and Melissa Bencosme say the two roommates were trapped inside of their car for three hours as first responders worked to rescue them.

Both women have undergone multiple surgeries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Doctors amputated one of Melissa's legs and both of Christi's.

There are GoFundMe pages for both women. Christi's mother says they have several weeks of hospital recovery ahead, followed by rehab.

"I am going to get a t-shirt someday that says 'But for God,' because I know that I could be making different arrangments right now," Tawnya Bastion said.

Melissa's sister, Franny Benscome, said, "It's feelings that I have never expected to feel in my life. But, we are grateful to God every single day of our lives that our sister is still here, she's alive. She's being very positive."

Melissa's family hopes to fly her back home to New Jersey with them. Both families say the community has stepped up in so many ways.

They say any positive thoughts or shares of the pages are appreciated.